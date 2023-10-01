Garrett Wilson vs. the Chiefs' Defense: Week 4 Matchup, Fantasy Projections and Preview
Garrett Wilson and the New York Jets play the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 4 at MetLife Stadium, where they'll face Mike Edwards and the Kansas City Chiefs defense. For more stats and analysis on the Jets pass catchers' matchup versus the Chiefs' secondary, continue reading.
Jets vs. Chiefs Game Info
- Game Date: Sunday, October 1, 2023
- Time: 8:20 PM ET
- Venue: MetLife Stadium
- Location: East Rutherford, New Jersey
- TV: NBC
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo
Garrett Wilson Fantasy Points and Projections
|Total Fantasy Pts
|Avg. Fantasy Pts
|Fantasy Rank (WRs)
|Fantasy Rank (Overall)
|Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Chiefs
|28.5
|9.5
|29
|76
|7.86
Garrett Wilson vs. Mike Edwards Insights
Garrett Wilson & the Jets' Offense
- Garrett Wilson has racked up 165 receiving yards on 12 receptions to pace his squad this season while scoring two touchdowns as a receiver.
- Through the air, New York's passing attack has been struggling this season, as it ranks last in the league with 401 passing yards (133.7 per game).
- With just 42 points (14 per game), the Jets are having trouble finding the end zone this year.
- New York is not passing the ball very often compared to the rest of the league, ranking third in the NFL with 28.3 pass attempts per contest.
- In the red zone, the Jets pass the ball less often than most of the league, throwing seven times inside their opponents' 20-yard line this season (43.8% red-zone pass rate), which ranks fifth in the NFL.
Mike Edwards & the Chiefs' Defense
- Mike Edwards has picked off a team-high one pass. He also has six tackles and one pass defended to his name.
- In terms of passing yards conceded, Kansas City has given up 534 (178 per game), the sixth-fewest in the NFL.
- The Chiefs are giving up the fourth-fewest points in the league, 13.3 per game.
- One player has put up more than 100 receiving yards in a game against Kansas City this season.
- The Chiefs have allowed two players to catch a touchdown pass against them this season.
Garrett Wilson vs. Mike Edwards Advanced Stats
|Garrett Wilson
|Mike Edwards
|Rec. Targets
|22
|3
|Def. Targets
|Receptions
|12
|1
|Passes Defended
|Yards Per Reception
|13.8
|2
|Completions Allowed
|Rec. Yards
|165
|6
|Tackles
|Rec. Yards Per Game
|55
|2
|Tackles Per Game
|Rec. Yards After Catch
|83
|0
|Tackles For Loss
|Rec. Red Zone Targets
|4
|0
|Sacks
|Rec. TDs
|2
|1
|Interceptions
