When the Cincinnati Bengals play the Tennessee Titans in Week 4, Ja'Marr Chase will face a Titans pass defense featuring Amani Hooker. For more stats and insights on this matchup, check out the following article.

Bengals vs. Titans Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, October 1, 2023

Sunday, October 1, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: Nissan Stadium

Nissan Stadium Location: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch on Fubo

Ja'Marr Chase Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (WRs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Titans 21.3 7.1 43 107 12.37

Ja'Marr Chase vs. Amani Hooker Insights

Ja'Marr Chase & the Bengals' Offense

Ja'Marr Chase leads his squad with 211 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 22 catches (out of 32 targets).

In terms of passing yards, Cincinnati has the seventh-fewest in the league, with 525 (175 per game).

The Bengals are just 28th in the league in scoring offense, at 15.3 points per game.

Cincinnati has been one of the most pass-happy offenses this season, airing it out 40.7 times contest, which is fifth in the NFL.

The Bengals have made 14 pass attempts inside their opponents' 20-yard line this season, ranking them 11th in the league. They pass the ball 70% of the time in the red zone.

Amani Hooker & the Titans' Defense

Amani Hooker has a team-leading one interception to go along with 15 tackles, one TFL, and two passes defended.

When it comes to stopping the pass, Tennessee is bottom-10 in passing yards allowed this year, giving up the fifth-most passing yards in the NFL with 826 (275.3 per game). It also ranks 29th in yards allowed per pass attempt (7.7).

So far this season, the Titans rank 16th in the NFL in points allowed (22.3 per game) and 17th in total yards allowed (344.7 per game).

Tennessee has allowed three players to pile up more than 100 receiving yards in a game this season.

Four players have caught a touchdown against the Titans this season.

Ja'Marr Chase vs. Amani Hooker Advanced Stats

Ja'Marr Chase Amani Hooker Rec. Targets 32 6 Def. Targets Receptions 22 2 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 9.6 3 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 211 15 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 70.3 7.5 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 105 1 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 5 0 Sacks Rec. TDs 0 1 Interceptions

