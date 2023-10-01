Joey Votto is back in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus Miles Mikolas and the St. Louis CardinalsOctober 1 at 3:15 PM ET.

He is back in action for the first time since September 26, when he went 0-for-2 against the Guardians.

Joey Votto Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Sunday, October 1, 2023

Sunday, October 1, 2023 Game Time: 3:15 PM ET

3:15 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas

Miles Mikolas TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Joey Votto At The Plate

Votto has six doubles, 14 home runs and 27 walks while batting .203.

Votto has picked up a hit in 42.9% of his 63 games this year, with at least two hits in 20.6% of them.

He has hit a long ball in 12 games this season (19.0%), leaving the park in 5.8% of his trips to the plate.

In 21 games this season (33.3%), Votto has picked up an RBI, and in 10 of those games (15.9%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored in 36.5% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 4.8%.

Joey Votto Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 35 GP 27 .173 AVG .237 .300 OBP .333 .373 SLG .505 8 XBH 12 7 HR 7 18 RBI 20 32/14 K/BB 29/13 0 SB 0

Cardinals Pitching Rankings