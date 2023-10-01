Joey Votto vs. Cardinals Preview, Player Prop Bets - October 1
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 8:24 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Joey Votto is back in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus Miles Mikolas and the St. Louis CardinalsOctober 1 at 3:15 PM ET.
He is back in action for the first time since September 26, when he went 0-for-2 against the Guardians.
Joey Votto Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Sunday, October 1, 2023
- Game Time: 3:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Joey Votto At The Plate
- Votto has six doubles, 14 home runs and 27 walks while batting .203.
- Votto has picked up a hit in 42.9% of his 63 games this year, with at least two hits in 20.6% of them.
- He has hit a long ball in 12 games this season (19.0%), leaving the park in 5.8% of his trips to the plate.
- In 21 games this season (33.3%), Votto has picked up an RBI, and in 10 of those games (15.9%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored in 36.5% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 4.8%.
Joey Votto Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|35
|GP
|27
|.173
|AVG
|.237
|.300
|OBP
|.333
|.373
|SLG
|.505
|8
|XBH
|12
|7
|HR
|7
|18
|RBI
|20
|32/14
|K/BB
|29/13
|0
|SB
|0
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cardinals has a collective 7.6 K/9, the second-worst in MLB.
- The Cardinals have a 4.77 team ERA that ranks 24th among all league pitching staffs.
- Cardinals pitchers combine to allow the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (178 total, 1.1 per game).
- Mikolas makes the start for the Cardinals, his 35th of the season. He is 8-13 with a 4.82 ERA and 127 strikeouts in 194 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Tuesday, the righty tossed seven innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, giving up one earned run while surrendering five hits.
- This season, the 35-year-old ranks 40th in ERA (4.82), 39th in WHIP (1.328), and 44th in K/9 (5.9) among qualifying pitchers.
