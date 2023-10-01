Jonathan India and his .408 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (70 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the St. Louis Cardinals and Miles Mikolas on October 1 at 3:15 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Cardinals.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Jonathan India Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Sunday, October 1, 2023

Sunday, October 1, 2023 Game Time: 3:15 PM ET

3:15 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas

Miles Mikolas TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jonathan India? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Jonathan India At The Plate

India is batting .244 with 23 doubles, 17 home runs and 52 walks.

Among the qualifying batters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 108th, his on-base percentage ranks 50th, and he is 101st in the league in slugging.

India has gotten at least one hit in 67.2% of his games this season (80 of 119), with at least two hits 25 times (21.0%).

Looking at the 119 games he has played this season, he's homered in 15 of them (12.6%), and in 3.2% of his trips to the dish.

India has driven in a run in 39 games this season (32.8%), including 14 games with more than one RBI (11.8%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored at least once 59 times this season (49.6%), including 14 games with multiple runs (11.8%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jonathan India Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 60 GP 59 .272 AVG .220 .377 OBP .301 .441 SLG .378 22 XBH 18 7 HR 10 29 RBI 32 47/30 K/BB 62/22 8 SB 5

Cardinals Pitching Rankings