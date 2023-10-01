Michael Pittman Jr. vs. Ahkello Witherspoon: Week 4 Matchup, Fantasy Projections and Preview
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 7:46 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
At Lucas Oil Stadium in Week 4, the Indianapolis Colts' Michael Pittman Jr. will be lined up against the Los Angeles Rams pass defense and Ahkello Witherspoon. See below for more stats and analysis on this intriguing matchup.
Colts vs. Rams Game Info
- Game Date: Sunday, October 1, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Venue: Lucas Oil Stadium
- Location: Indianapolis, Indiana
- TV: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo
Michael Pittman Jr. Fantasy Points and Projections
|Total Fantasy Pts
|Avg. Fantasy Pts
|Fantasy Rank (WRs)
|Fantasy Rank (Overall)
|Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Rams
|29
|9.7
|25
|70
|8.65
Michael Pittman Jr. vs. Ahkello Witherspoon Insights
Michael Pittman Jr. & the Colts' Offense
- Michael Pittman Jr.'s team-leading 230 yards as a receiver have come on 25 catches (out of 34 targets) with one touchdown.
- In terms of passing yards, Indianapolis has 630 (210 per game), 16th in the league.
- The Colts score 24.7 points per game, which is the 10th-most in the league.
- Indianapolis has one of the highest pass rates in the league this season, throwing the ball 38.7 times per game (ninth in NFL).
- The Colts have made 14 pass attempts inside their opponents' 20-yard line this season, ranking them 11th in the NFL. They throw the ball 48.3% of the time in the red zone.
Ahkello Witherspoon & the Rams' Defense
- Ahkello Witherspoon leads the team with one interception, while also recording four tackles and one pass defended.
- When it comes to stopping the pass, Los Angeles' D has been locking things down this season, as it ranks seventh in the league with 543 total passing yards allowed. In terms of passing TDs, the team ranks first with one passing touchdown allowed.
- This season, the Rams are 13th in the NFL in points allowed (20.7 per game) and seventh in total yards allowed (284.7 per game).
- Los Angeles has allowed one player to put up more than 100 receiving yards in a game this season.
- One player has caught a touchdown against the Rams this season.
Michael Pittman Jr. vs. Ahkello Witherspoon Advanced Stats
|Michael Pittman Jr.
|Ahkello Witherspoon
|Rec. Targets
|34
|5
|Def. Targets
|Receptions
|25
|1
|Passes Defended
|Yards Per Reception
|9.2
|2
|Completions Allowed
|Rec. Yards
|230
|4
|Tackles
|Rec. Yards Per Game
|76.7
|1.3
|Tackles Per Game
|Rec. Yards After Catch
|116
|0
|Tackles For Loss
|Rec. Red Zone Targets
|4
|0
|Sacks
|Rec. TDs
|1
|1
|Interceptions
