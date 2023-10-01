Nick Senzel vs. Cardinals Preview, Player Prop Bets - October 1
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Sunday, Nick Senzel (.591 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Cincinnati Reds play the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Miles Mikolas. First pitch is at 3:15 PM ET.
He notched a home run while going 1-for-3 in his most recent game against the Cardinals.
Nick Senzel Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Sunday, October 1, 2023
- Game Time: 3:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Nick Senzel At The Plate
- Senzel is hitting .242 with 10 doubles, 13 home runs and 26 walks.
- In 55.2% of his 96 games this season, Senzel has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 17 multi-hit games.
- He has hit a long ball in 13 games this season (13.5%), homering in 4% of his chances at the plate.
- In 33.3% of his games this season, Senzel has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 8.3% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 41.7% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 8.3%.
Nick Senzel Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|49
|GP
|46
|.224
|AVG
|.262
|.268
|OBP
|.340
|.355
|SLG
|.462
|10
|XBH
|13
|5
|HR
|8
|20
|RBI
|22
|40/9
|K/BB
|31/17
|4
|SB
|2
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cardinals has a collective 7.6 K/9, the second-worst in the league.
- The Cardinals' 4.77 team ERA ranks 24th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Cardinals pitchers combine to surrender the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (178 total, 1.1 per game).
- Mikolas (8-13 with a 4.82 ERA and 127 strikeouts in 194 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Cardinals, his 35th of the season.
- The righty's last time out came on Tuesday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he went seven innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing five hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 35-year-old's 4.82 ERA ranks 40th, 1.328 WHIP ranks 39th, and 5.9 K/9 ranks 44th.
