Check out best bets for when the Los Angeles Rams (1-2) and the Indianapolis Colts (2-1) meet at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday, October 1, 2023.

When is Rams vs. Colts?

Game Date: Sunday, October 1, 2023

Sunday, October 1, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Best Moneyline Bet

While BetMGM has the Rams winning by one, the model has the Colts taking home the victory, though the margin is fairly small (1.8 points). Lean toward taking the Colts.

The Rams have an implied win probability, based on the moneyline, of 52.8%.

The Rams are playing as the moneyline favorite in their first game this season.

Los Angeles has yet to play as a moneyline favorite of -112 or shorter.

The Colts have split the two games they've played as underdogs this season.

Indianapolis has a record of 1-1 when it is set as an underdog of -108 or more by bookmakers this season.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Indianapolis (+1)



Indianapolis (+1) The Rams have gone 2-0-1 against the spread this season.

The Colts have covered the spread two times this season (2-1-0).

In games it has played as 1-point underdogs or more, the Colts have an ATS record of 1-1.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (45.5)



Over (45.5) These two teams average 47.7 points per game combined (including the playoffs), 2.2 more than the total of 45.5.

Opponents of these teams have averaged a combined 44 points per game, 1.5 fewer than the point total in this game.

The Rams have combined with their opponent to hit the over in one of three games with a set total (33.3%).

Two of the Colts' three games with a set total have hit the over (66.7%).

