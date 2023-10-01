TJ Friedl and the Cincinnati Reds head into the final of a three-game series against Richie Palacios and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium, Sunday at 3:15 PM ET.

The favored Reds have -125 moneyline odds against the underdog Cardinals, who are listed at +105. An 8.5-run total is set in this matchup.

Reds vs. Cardinals Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, October 1, 2023

Sunday, October 1, 2023 Time: 3:15 PM ET

3:15 PM ET TV: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Reds -125 +105 8.5 -120 +100 - - -

Reds Recent Betting Performance

In six games over the last 10 matchups when favored by oddsmakers, the Reds have a record of 2-4.

The Reds and their opponents have combined to hit the over six times in their last 10 games with a total.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Reds' last 10 games.

Reds Betting Records & Stats

The Reds have won 22 of the 41 games they were listed as the moneyline favorite this season (53.7%).

In games it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -125 or shorter, Cincinnati has an 11-14 record (winning 44% of its games).

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Reds have an implied win probability of 55.6%.

Cincinnati has played in 160 games with set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 79 times (79-79-2).

The Reds have gone 6-6-0 ATS this season.

Reds Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 38-43 44-36 27-34 54-45 58-54 23-25

