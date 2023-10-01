Will Sam Ehlinger Play in Week 4? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Sam Ehlinger was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Indianapolis Colts take on the Los Angeles Rams at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 4. Looking for Ehlinger's stats? Here is everything you need to know.
Looking at last year's season stats, Ehlinger threw for 573 yards (143.3 per game) and three touchdowns, with three picks. He completed 63.4% of his passes (64-for-101), and had 17 carries for 87 yards.
Sam Ehlinger Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Shoulder
Colts vs. Rams Game Info
- Game Day: October 1, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Ehlinger 2022 Stats
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Comp. %
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Pass Yards/Att.
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|64
|101
|63.4%
|573
|3
|3
|5.7
|17
|87
|0
Ehlinger Game-by-Game (2022)
|Week
|Opponent
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Week 8
|Commanders
|17
|23
|201
|0
|0
|6
|15
|0
|Week 9
|@Patriots
|15
|29
|103
|0
|1
|5
|39
|0
|Week 17
|@Giants
|9
|14
|60
|1
|0
|1
|12
|0
|Week 18
|Texans
|23
|35
|209
|2
|2
|5
|21
|0
