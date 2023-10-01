Sam Ehlinger was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Indianapolis Colts take on the Los Angeles Rams at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 4. Looking for Ehlinger's stats? Here is everything you need to know.

Looking at last year's season stats, Ehlinger threw for 573 yards (143.3 per game) and three touchdowns, with three picks. He completed 63.4% of his passes (64-for-101), and had 17 carries for 87 yards.

Sam Ehlinger Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Shoulder

Colts vs. Rams Game Info

Game Day: October 1, 2023

October 1, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

Ehlinger 2022 Stats

Pass Comp. Pass Att. Comp. % Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Pass Yards/Att. Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs 64 101 63.4% 573 3 3 5.7 17 87 0

Ehlinger Game-by-Game (2022)

Week Opponent Pass Comp. Pass Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 8 Commanders 17 23 201 0 0 6 15 0 Week 9 @Patriots 15 29 103 0 1 5 39 0 Week 17 @Giants 9 14 60 1 0 1 12 0 Week 18 Texans 23 35 209 2 2 5 21 0

