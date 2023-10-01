Stuart Fairchild vs. Cardinals Preview, Player Prop Bets - October 1
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Stuart Fairchild -- with a slugging percentage of .167 in his past 10 games (including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the St. Louis Cardinals, with Miles Mikolas on the hill, on October 1 at 3:15 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Cardinals.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Stuart Fairchild Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Sunday, October 1, 2023
- Game Time: 3:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Looking to place a prop bet on Stuart Fairchild? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Reds Injury Report
|Reds vs Cardinals Betting Trends & Stats
|Reds vs Cardinals Player Props
|Reds vs Cardinals Pitching Matchup
|Reds vs Cardinals Odds
|Reds vs Cardinals Prediction
|How to Watch Reds vs Cardinals
Stuart Fairchild At The Plate
- Fairchild is hitting .223 with 14 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 25 walks.
- In 38 of 85 games this year (44.7%) Fairchild has had a hit, and in eight of those games he had more than one (9.4%).
- He has hit a long ball in five games this season (5.9%), homering in 2% of his trips to the dish.
- Fairchild has picked up an RBI in 23.5% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 7.1% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 26 games this year (30.6%), including four multi-run games (4.7%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Other Reds Players vs the Cardinals
- Click Here for Tyler Stephenson
- Click Here for Joey Votto
- Click Here for Jonathan India
- Click Here for TJ Friedl
- Click Here for Will Benson
- Click Here for Jake Fraley
- Click Here for Spencer Steer
Stuart Fairchild Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|41
|GP
|41
|.190
|AVG
|.255
|.295
|OBP
|.341
|.333
|SLG
|.418
|8
|XBH
|13
|3
|HR
|2
|10
|RBI
|17
|38/13
|K/BB
|30/12
|2
|SB
|6
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cardinals has a collective 7.6 K/9, the second-worst in the league.
- The Cardinals' 4.77 team ERA ranks 24th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Cardinals surrender the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (178 total, 1.1 per game).
- Mikolas (8-13 with a 4.82 ERA and 127 strikeouts in 194 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Cardinals, his 35th of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Tuesday, the right-hander went seven innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, allowing one earned run while surrendering five hits.
- The 35-year-old's 4.82 ERA ranks 40th, 1.328 WHIP ranks 39th, and 5.9 K/9 ranks 44th among qualifying pitchers this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.