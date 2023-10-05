Bengals Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
As of October 5 the Cincinnati Bengals' odds of winning the Super Bowl are listed at +3500.
Bengals Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the AFC North: +700
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +3500
Bengals Super Bowl Odds Insights
- The Bengals are one spot lower based on their Super Bowl odds (11th-best in NFL) than their computer ranking (10th-best).
- Sportsbooks have moved the Bengals' Super Bowl odds down from +1100 at the beginning of the season to +3500. Among all teams in the league, that is the 14th-biggest change.
- With odds of +3500, the Bengals have been given a 2.8% chance of winning the Super Bowl.
Cincinnati Betting Insights
- Cincinnati has no wins against the spread this season.
- One of the Bengals' four games this season has hit the over.
- The Bengals have won 33.3% of the games this season when they were the moneyline favorite (1-2).
- Cincinnati has not played a game this season while listed as the underdog.
- The Bengals have been a bottom-five offense this year, ranking worst with 236 yards per contest. On the defensive side of the ball, they are ranked 24th in the NFL (364.3 yards allowed per game).
- While the Bengals' defense ranks 18th with 23.5 points allowed per game, they've been a little less successful on offense, ranking second-worst (12.3 points per game).
Bengals Impact Players
- Joe Mixon has rushed for 247 yards (61.8 per game) and one touchdown in four games.
- In addition, Mixon has nine catches for 67 yards and zero TDs.
- Joe Burrow has thrown for 728 yards (182.0 per game), completing 57.6%, with two touchdowns and two interceptions in four games.
- In four games, Ja'Marr Chase has 29 catches for 284 yards (71.0 per game) and zero scores.
- In the passing game, Tee Higgins has scored two times, hauling in 12 balls for 129 yards (32.3 per game).
- Daxton Hill has posted two picks to go with 34 tackles, 4.0 TFL, one sack, and three passes defended in four games for the Bengals.
Bengals Player Futures
2023-24 Bengals NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|@ Browns
|L 24-3
|+3500
|2
|September 17
|Ravens
|L 27-24
|+1400
|3
|September 25
|Rams
|W 19-16
|+8000
|4
|October 1
|@ Titans
|L 27-3
|+8000
|5
|October 8
|@ Cardinals
|-
|+75000
|6
|October 15
|Seahawks
|-
|+4000
|BYE
|-
|-
|-
|-
|8
|October 29
|@ 49ers
|-
|+500
|9
|November 5
|Bills
|-
|+700
|10
|November 12
|Texans
|-
|+10000
|11
|November 16
|@ Ravens
|-
|+1400
|12
|November 26
|Steelers
|-
|+8000
|13
|December 4
|@ Jaguars
|-
|+3000
|14
|December 10
|Colts
|-
|+12500
|15
|December 17
|Vikings
|-
|+8000
|16
|December 23
|@ Steelers
|-
|+8000
|17
|December 31
|@ Chiefs
|-
|+550
|18
|January 7
|Browns
|-
|+3500
Odds are current as of October 5 at 5:17 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
