The Week 6 college football schedule includes three games involving teams from the CUSA. Wanting to see every red-zone opportunity, two-minute drill, and goal-line stand? Find details below on how to watch.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

CUSA Games on TV This Week

Date/Time TV Jacksonville State Gamecocks at Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders 8:00 PM ET, Wednesday, October 4 ESPNU (Live stream on Fubo) Florida International Panthers at New Mexico State Aggies 9:00 PM ET, Wednesday, October 4 CBS Sports Network (Live stream on Fubo) Western Kentucky Hilltoppers at Louisiana Tech Bulldogs 8:00 PM ET, Thursday, October 5 ESPNU (Live stream on Fubo)

Get your fix this season by signing up for Fubo and ESPN+!