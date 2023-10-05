CUSA foes meet when the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (3-2) and the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (3-3) square off on Thursday, October 5, 2023 at Joe Aillet Stadium.

Despite sporting a bottom-25 defense that ranks sixth-worst in the FBS (472.8 yards allowed per game), Western Kentucky has put up better results offensively, ranking 77th in the FBS offensively putting up 382.8 yards per game. From an offensive angle, Louisiana Tech is putting up 27 points per contest (80th-ranked). It ranks 74th in the FBS on the other side of the ball (25.7 points given up per game).

Find out how to watch this game on ESPNU in the article below.

Western Kentucky vs. Louisiana Tech Game Info

Date: Thursday, October 5, 2023

Thursday, October 5, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Channel: ESPNU

Ruston, Louisiana Venue: Joe Aillet Stadium

Western Kentucky vs. Louisiana Tech Key Statistics

Western Kentucky Louisiana Tech 382.8 (74th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 376.3 (27th) 472.8 (124th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 377.5 (118th) 98.2 (119th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 152 (69th) 284.6 (27th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 224.3 (79th) 7 (66th) Turnovers (Rank) 7 (66th) 14 (1st) Takeaways (Rank) 6 (76th)

Western Kentucky Stats Leaders

Austin Reed has 1,361 yards passing for Western Kentucky, completing 61.6% of his passes and recording 11 touchdowns and two interceptions this season. He's also helped out on the ground with 70 rushing yards (14 ypg) on 23 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

LT Sanders has carried the ball 17 times for a team-high 113 yards on the ground.

Markese Stepp has piled up 104 yards on 27 carries, scoring one time.

Malachi Corley has hauled in 29 catches for 336 yards (67.2 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone two times as a receiver.

Easton Messer has grabbed 22 passes while averaging 56 yards per game and scoring three touchdowns.

Moussa Barry has a total of 129 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing seven throws and scoring one touchdown.

Louisiana Tech Stats Leaders

Hank Bachmeier has 756 passing yards, or 126 per game, so far this season. He has completed 66% of his passes and has recorded five touchdowns with two interceptions.

The team's top rusher, Tyre Shelton, has carried the ball 37 times for 318 yards (53 per game) with three touchdowns.

Keith Willis Jr. has compiled 240 yards on 33 carries with three touchdowns.

Smoke Harris' 368 receiving yards (61.3 yards per game) lead the team. He has 37 receptions on 45 targets with three touchdowns.

Cyrus Allen has put together a 331-yard season so far with two touchdowns. He's caught 18 passes on 32 targets.

Kyle Maxwell's seven targets have resulted in five catches for 113 yards.

