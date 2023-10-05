The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (3-2) are favored by 6.5 points when they visit the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (3-3) in CUSA action on Thursday, October 5, 2023 at Joe Aillet Stadium. The game has a point total set at 59.5.

With 472.8 yards allowed per game on defense, which ranks sixth-worst in the FBS, Western Kentucky has had to rely on its 76th-ranked offense (382.8 yards per contest) to keep them competitive. Louisiana Tech ranks 81st with 376.3 total yards per game on offense, and it ranks 74th with 377.5 total yards surrendered per contest on defense.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Western Kentucky vs. Louisiana Tech Game Info

Game Date: Thursday, October 5, 2023

Thursday, October 5, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Location: Ruston, Louisiana

Ruston, Louisiana Venue: Joe Aillet Stadium

Joe Aillet Stadium TV Channel: ESPNU

Western Kentucky vs Louisiana Tech Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Western Kentucky -6.5 -110 -110 59.5 -110 -110 -250 +200

Looking to place a bet on Western Kentucky vs. Louisiana Tech? Head to BetMGM using our link to unlock a new user bonus!

Western Kentucky Recent Performance

Over the previous three games, the Hilltoppers rank -60-worst in total offense (338.7 yards per game) and -32-worst in total defense (485.3 yards per game allowed).

Over the last three games, the Hilltoppers rank -41-worst in scoring offense (21.7 points per game) and -73-worst in scoring defense (33.3 points per game allowed).

Over Western Kentucky's last three games, it ranks 82nd in passing offense (256.3 passing yards per game) and -117-worst in passing defense (319.7 passing yards per game allowed).

It's been a hard three-game stretch for the Hilltoppers, who rank -103-worst in rushing offense (82.3 rushing yards per game) and -30-worst in rushing defense (165.7 rushing yards per game allowed) over their previous three contests.

Week 6 CUSA Betting Trends

Western Kentucky Betting Records & Stats

Western Kentucky has a 3-1-0 record against the spread this season.

The Hilltoppers have covered the spread when playing as at least 6.5-point favorites in two of two opportunities this season.

One of Western Kentucky's four games with a set total has hit the over (25%).

Western Kentucky has been the moneyline favorite only two other times so far this season, and they won both of the games.

Western Kentucky has played as a moneyline favorite of -250 or shorter in only two games this season, and it won both.

The Hilltoppers have a 71.4% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Bet on Western Kentucky to win this matchup now with BetMGM!

Western Kentucky Stats Leaders

Austin Reed has racked up 1,361 yards (272.2 ypg) on 130-of-211 passing with 11 touchdowns compared to two interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 70 rushing yards (14 ypg) on 23 carries while scoring three touchdowns on the ground.

The team's top rusher, LT Sanders, has carried the ball 17 times for 113 yards (22.6 per game).

This season, Markese Stepp has carried the ball 27 times for 104 yards (20.8 per game) and one touchdown.

Malachi Corley's 336 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 47 times and has collected 29 catches and two touchdowns.

Easton Messer has caught 22 passes for 280 yards (56 yards per game) and three touchdowns this year.

Moussa Barry has been the target of 13 passes and compiled seven catches for 129 yards, an average of 25.8 yards per contest. He's found the end zone one time through the air this season.

Kendrick Simpkins leads the team with four sacks, and also has four TFL and 20 tackles.

Western Kentucky's tackle leader, Jaques Evans, has 28 tackles and one sack this year.

Bryson Washington has picked off a team-high one pass. He also has 13 tackles and one pass defended to his name.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.