As of October 6 the Cincinnati Bengals' odds of winning the Super Bowl are listed at +3500.

Bengals Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC North: +700

+700 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +3500

Bengals Super Bowl Odds Insights

Oddsmakers rate the Bengals considerably higher (11th-best in the league) than the computer rankings do (23rd).

In terms of their Super Bowl odds, the Bengals have had the 14th-biggest change this season, dropping from +1100 at the beginning to +3500.

The Bengals have a 2.8% chance of winning the Super Bowl, based on their moneyline odds.

Cincinnati Betting Insights

Cincinnati has no wins against the spread this year.

One of the Bengals' four games this season has hit the over.

The Bengals have won one of the three games they were listed as the moneyline favorite this season (33.3%).

Cincinnati has played as a moneyline favorite in every game this season.

The Bengals rank worst in total offense (236 yards per game), but they've been slightly better on defense, ranking 23rd with 364.3 yards allowed per contest.

The Bengals rank second-worst in scoring offense (12.3 points per game), but they've played a little better on defense, ranking 18th with 23.5 points allowed per game.

Bengals Impact Players

In four games, Joe Mixon has rushed for 247 yards (61.8 per game) and one touchdown.

Mixon also has nine receptions for 67 yards and zero scores.

In four games, Joe Burrow has passed for 728 yards (182.0 per game), with two touchdowns and two interceptions, completing 57.6%.

In the passing game, Ja'Marr Chase has scored zero times, catching 29 balls for 284 yards (71.0 per game).

In the passing game, Tee Higgins has scored two times, catching 12 balls for 129 yards (32.3 per game).

As a playmaker on defense, the Bengals' Daxton Hill has compiled 34 tackles, 4.0 TFL, one sack, and two interceptions in his four games.

2023-24 Bengals NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Browns L 24-3 +3500 2 September 17 Ravens L 27-24 +1400 3 September 25 Rams W 19-16 +8000 4 October 1 @ Titans L 27-3 +8000 5 October 8 @ Cardinals - +75000 6 October 15 Seahawks - +4000 BYE - - - - 8 October 29 @ 49ers - +500 9 November 5 Bills - +700 10 November 12 Texans - +10000 11 November 16 @ Ravens - +1400 12 November 26 Steelers - +8000 13 December 4 @ Jaguars - +3000 14 December 10 Colts - +12500 15 December 17 Vikings - +8000 16 December 23 @ Steelers - +8000 17 December 31 @ Chiefs - +550 18 January 7 Browns - +3500

