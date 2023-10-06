Kentucky High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Estill County This Week
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 11:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you reside in Estill County, Kentucky and try to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school football action, you've come to the right place. Below, we offer all the info you need for how to watch the games this week.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Kentucky This Week
Estill County, Kentucky High School Football Games This Week
Estill County High School at Powell County High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Stanton, KY
- Conference: District 56
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.