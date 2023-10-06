Women's Hana Bank Korea Open Preview: How to Watch, Odds
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 9:41 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
As part of today's qualifying qualification round 1 (six matches), No. 168-ranked Arianne Hartono and No. Eri Hozumi will be matching up at Seoul Olympic Park Tennis Center in Seoul, South Korea.
Check out the latest odds for the entire Hana Bank Korea Open field at BetMGM.
Hana Bank Korea Open Info
- Tournament: Hana Bank Korea Open
- Round: Qualifying round
- Date: October 6
- TV Channel:
- Venue: Seoul Olympic Park Tennis Center
- Location: Seoul, South Korea
- Court Surface: Hard
Who will win the Hana Bank Korea Open?
|Name
|Odds to Win
|Odds Rank
Today's Matches Info
|Match
|Round
|Match Time
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Dabin Kim vs. Irina Khromacheva
|Qualifying Qualification Round 1
|10:00 PM ET
|Kim (-175)
|Khromacheva (+125)
|En-Shuo Liang vs. Luksika Kumkhum
|Qualifying Qualification Round 1
|10:00 PM ET
|Liang (-135)
|Kumkhum (-105)
|Arianne Hartono vs. Eri Hozumi
|Qualifying Qualification Round 1
|10:00 PM ET
|Hartono (-700)
|Hozumi (+400)
|Sohyun Park vs. Yeon Woo Ku
|Qualifying Qualification Round 1
|11:15 PM ET
|Park (-225)
|Ku (+160)
|Mei Yamaguchi vs. Peangtarn Plipuech
|Qualifying Qualification Round 1
|11:15 PM ET
|Plipuech (-185)
|Yamaguchi (+130)
|Bethanie Mattek-Sands vs. Ksenia Zaytseva
|Qualifying Qualification Round 1
|11:15 PM ET
|Zaytseva (-165)
|Mattek-Sands (+120)
