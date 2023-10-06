High school football action in Jefferson County, Kentucky is happening this week, and information on these games is available below, if you're searching for how to watch them.

Jefferson County, Kentucky High School Football Games This Week

Holy Cross High School at Kentucky Country Day School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 6

Location: Louisville, KY

Louisville, KY How to Stream: Watch Here

Fern Creek High School at Bullitt East High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 6

Location: Mt. Washington, KY

Mt. Washington, KY Conference: District 24

District 24 How to Stream: Watch Here

Oldham County High School at Eastern High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 6

Location: Louisville, KY

Louisville, KY How to Stream: Watch Here

Saint Xavier High School at duPont Manual High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 6

Location: Louisville, KY

Louisville, KY How to Stream: Watch Here

