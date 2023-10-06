Kentucky High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Whitley County This Week
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 11:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
We have 2023 high school football action in Whitley County, Kentucky this week, and the inside scoop on how to watch these games is available in this article.
Whitley County, Kentucky High School Football Games This Week
Whitley County High School at Perry County Central High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Hazard, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
