Gardner-Webb, Charleston Southern, Week 6 Big South Football Power Rankings
As we head into Week 6 of the college football schedule, which team sits on top of the Big South? We break it all down below in our newly updated power rankings.
Big South Power Rankings
Projected records only reflect games against FCS opponents.
1. Gardner-Webb
- Current Record: 1-3 | Projected Record: 6-3
- Overall Rank: 14th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 4th
- Last Game: L 44-0 vs East Carolina
Next Game
- Week 6 Opponent: Robert Morris
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 7
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
2. Charleston Southern
- Current Record: 2-3 | Projected Record: 4-5
- Overall Rank: 69th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 20th
- Last Game: W 13-10 vs Kennesaw State
Next Game
- Week 6 Opponent: BYE
3. Bryant
- Current Record: 2-3 | Projected Record: 4-6
- Overall Rank: 88th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 84th
- Last Game: L 49-26 vs Rhode Island
Next Game
- Week 6 Opponent: BYE
4. Robert Morris
- Current Record: 2-3 | Projected Record: 1-8
- Overall Rank: 122nd
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 110th
- Last Game: L 35-10 vs Howard
Next Game
- Week 6 Opponent: @ Gardner-Webb
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 7
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
