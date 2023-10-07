Colts Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 5:12 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
As of October 7 the Indianapolis Colts' odds of winning the Super Bowl are listed at +12500.
Colts Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the AFC South: +500
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +12500
Colts Super Bowl Odds Insights
- The Colts are 23rd in the NFL in terms of their odds to win the Super Bowl (+12500), much lower than according to the computer rankings (seventh-best).
- In terms of their Super Bowl odds, the Colts have had the 13th-biggest change this season, improving from +15000 at the start to +12500.
- The implied probability of the Colts winning the Super Bowl, based on their +12500 moneyline odds, is 0.8%.
Indianapolis Betting Insights
- Indianapolis has won twice against the spread this year.
- There have been three Colts games (out of four) that hit the over this year.
- The Colts have not played as a moneyline favorite this season.
- Indianapolis has entered the game as an underdog three times this season and won once.
- The Colts own the 18th-ranked offense this year (322.3 yards per game), and they've been less effective on the other side of the ball, ranking fourth-worst with 390.5 yards allowed per game.
- The Colts rank 14th in scoring offense (24.3 points per game) and 22nd in scoring defense (24.8 points allowed per game) this year.
Colts Impact Players
- In three games, Anthony Richardson has passed for 479 yards (159.7 per game), with three TDs and one interception, and completing 56.9%.
- In addition, Richardson has run for 131 yards and four scores.
- On the ground, Zack Moss has scored one touchdown and accumulated 280 yards (93.3 per game).
- In the passing game, Moss has scored one time, with six receptions for 42 yards.
- Michael Pittman Jr. has 26 catches for 245 yards (61.3 per game) and one TD in four games.
- Gardner Minshew has passed for 398 yards (132.7 per game), completing 66.7%, with two touchdowns and zero interceptions in three games.
- As a playmaker on defense, the Colts' Zaire Franklin has collected 57 tackles, 2.0 TFL, and 1.5 sacks in his four games.
Colts Player Futures
2023-24 Colts NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|Jaguars
|L 31-21
|+3000
|2
|September 17
|@ Texans
|W 31-20
|+10000
|3
|September 24
|@ Ravens
|W 22-19
|+1400
|4
|October 1
|Rams
|L 29-23
|+8000
|5
|October 8
|Titans
|-
|+8000
|6
|October 15
|@ Jaguars
|-
|+3000
|7
|October 22
|Browns
|-
|+3500
|8
|October 29
|Saints
|-
|+5000
|9
|November 5
|@ Panthers
|-
|+50000
|10
|November 12
|@ Patriots
|-
|+12500
|BYE
|-
|-
|-
|-
|12
|November 26
|Buccaneers
|-
|+6600
|13
|December 3
|@ Titans
|-
|+8000
|14
|December 10
|@ Bengals
|-
|+3500
|15
|December 17
|Steelers
|-
|+8000
|16
|December 24
|@ Falcons
|-
|+10000
|17
|December 31
|Raiders
|-
|+25000
|18
|January 7
|Texans
|-
|+10000
