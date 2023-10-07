Our projection model predicts the Kentucky Wildcats will defeat the Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday, October 7 at 7:00 PM. For a complete projection on the matchup at Sanford Stadium, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep reading.

Kentucky vs. Georgia Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Kentucky (+14.5) Over (47.5) Kentucky 27, Georgia 26

Week 6 SEC Predictions

Kentucky Betting Info (2023)

The moneyline for this contest implies a 19.0% chance of a victory for the Wildcats.

The Wildcats have a 4-1-0 record against the spread this year.

The teams have hit the over in three of the Wildcats' five games with a set total.

The average point total for Kentucky this season is 3.2 points higher than this game's over/under.

Georgia Betting Info (2023)

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Bulldogs' implied win probability is 85.7%.

The Bulldogs have no wins against the spread this season.

Georgia has yet to cover a spread (0-4) when playing as at least 14.5-point favorites.

Two of the Bulldogs' five games have hit the over.

Georgia games average 52.7 total points per game this season, 5.2 greater than the over/under for this matchup.

Wildcats vs. Bulldogs 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Georgia 38.6 13.0 41.5 11.3 27.0 20.0 Kentucky 37.0 15.2 35.0 12.0 45.0 28.0

