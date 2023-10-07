Kentucky vs. Georgia: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - October 7
The No. 20 Kentucky Wildcats (5-0) and the 19th-ranked scoring D in the country will visit the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs (5-0) and the 15th-ranked scoring offense on Saturday, October 7, 2023. The Wildcats are major, 14.5-point underdogs. The over/under is set at 48.5 in the outing.
You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Georgia vs. Kentucky matchup in this article.
Kentucky vs. Georgia Game Info
- Date: Saturday, October 7, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Athens, Georgia
- Venue: Sanford Stadium
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Kentucky vs. Georgia Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Georgia Moneyline
|Kentucky Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Georgia (-14.5)
|48.5
|-650
|+450
BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Georgia (-14.5)
|48.5
|-630
|+450
FanDuel
Kentucky vs. Georgia Betting Trends
- Kentucky is 4-1-0 ATS this season.
- Georgia has compiled a 0-5-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Bulldogs have been favored by 14.5 points or more this season four times and failed to cover in all four.
Kentucky 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the SEC
|+4000
|Bet $100 to win $4000
