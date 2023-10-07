The No. 10 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (5-1) are 6.5-point favorites on the road against the No. 25 Louisville Cardinals (5-0) on Saturday, October 7, 2023. Each team features a stout defense, with the Fighting Irish 14th in points per game conceded, and the Cardinals 23rd. The over/under is set at 54.5 in the contest.

You will see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Notre Dame vs. Louisville matchup in this article.

Louisville vs. Notre Dame Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, October 7, 2023
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • Channel: ABC
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: Louisville, Kentucky
  • Venue: L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Louisville vs. Notre Dame Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Notre Dame Moneyline Louisville Moneyline
BetMGM Notre Dame (-6.5) 54.5 -250 +200 Bet on this game with BetMGM
FanDuel Notre Dame (-6.5) 53.5 -275 +220 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 6 Odds

Louisville vs. Notre Dame Betting Trends

  • Louisville has won two games against the spread this year.
  • Notre Dame has won four games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing twice.
  • The Fighting Irish have an ATS record of 3-1 when playing as at least 6.5-point favorites this season.

Louisville 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout
To Win the National Champ. +30000 Bet $100 to win $30000
To Win the ACC +750 Bet $100 to win $750

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.