The No. 10 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (5-1) will test their 25th-ranked scoring offense against the No. 25 Louisville Cardinals (5-0), who have the No. 21 scoring defense in the nation, on Saturday, October 7, 2023. The Fighting Irish are favored by 6.5 points in the game. The point total is 53.5 for the outing.

Notre Dame has been a difficult matchup for opposing teams, as they rank top-25 in both scoring offense (25th-best with 36.5 points per game) and scoring defense (14th-best with 13 points allowed per game) this season. Louisville's offense has been leading the charge for the team, as it ranks 11th-best in the FBS with 494.8 total yards per game. In terms of defense, it is allowing 327.8 total yards per game, which ranks 37th.

Louisville vs. Notre Dame Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, October 7, 2023

Saturday, October 7, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Location: Louisville, Kentucky

Louisville, Kentucky Venue: L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium

L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium TV Channel: ABC

Notre Dame vs Louisville Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Notre Dame -6.5 -110 -110 53.5 -110 -110 -250 +200

Louisville Recent Performance

In their past three games, the Cardinals are gaining 436.7 yards per game (sixth-worst in college football) and giving up 328.3 (69th), ranking them among the poorest teams offensively.

On offense in their previous three games, the Cardinals are averaging 30 points, 93rd in college football. On defense, they are allowing 17.3, which ranks them 48th.

Louisville is 28th in the country in passing yards during its past three games (304 per game), and -35-worst in passing yards given up (235.3).

In their past three games, the Cardinals have rushed for 132.7 yards per game (-27-worst in college football) and conceded 93 on the ground (46th).

The Cardinals have one win against the spread, and are 2-1 overall, over their last three contests.

Louisville has gone over the total once in its past three contests.

Louisville Betting Records & Stats

Louisville is 2-2-1 against the spread this season.

Out of Louisville's five games with a set total, two have hit the over (40%).

This is the first time Louisville will play as an underdog this season.

Louisville has played as an underdog of +200 or more once this season and won that game.

Louisville Stats Leaders

Jack Plummer has racked up 1,406 yards (281.2 yards per game) while completing 65.2% of his passes and tossing 11 touchdown passes with six interceptions this season. He's also run for 79 yards with one touchdown.

Jawhar Jordan has rushed for 510 yards on 66 carries so far this year while scoring six times on the ground. He's also added seven catches, totaling 159 yards and one touchdown in the passing game.

Isaac Guerendo has piled up 31 carries and totaled 142 yards with one touchdown while also gaining 102 yards through the air .

Jamari Thrash has hauled in 444 receiving yards on 22 catches to pace his squad so far this season while scoring five touchdowns as a receiver.

Ahmari Huggins-Bruce has collected 191 receiving yards (38.2 yards per game) and two touchdowns on 13 receptions.

Chris Bell's seven catches (on 10 targets) have netted him 175 yards (35 ypg) and one touchdown.

Ashton Gillotte leads the team with four sacks, and also has four TFL and 13 tackles.

TJ Quinn is the team's leading tackler this year. He's totaled 27 tackles.

Cam'Ron Kelly has picked off a team-high two passes. He also has 12 tackles and two passes defended to his name.

