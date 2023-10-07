In the game between the Texas Longhorns and Oklahoma Sooners on Saturday, October 7 at 12:00 PM, our projection system expects the Longhorns to emerge victorious. Seeking predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a full game projection below.

Texas vs. Oklahoma Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Oklahoma (+5.5) Under (60.5) Texas 28, Oklahoma 26

Texas Betting Info (2023)

Based on this game's moneyline, the Longhorns have an implied win probability of 69.2%.

The Longhorns are 3-2-0 against the spread this season.

Texas has an ATS record of 2-2 when playing as at least 5.5-point favorites.

One of the Longhorns' five games this season has gone over the point total.

The over/under in this game is 60.5 points, 6.6 higher than the average total in Texas games this season.

Oklahoma Betting Info (2023)

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 35.7% chance of a victory for the Sooners.

The Sooners are 5-0-0 ATS this year.

The Sooners have gone over in three of their five games with a set total (60%).

The average total in Oklahoma games this season is 2.3 less points than the point total of 60.5 for this outing.

Longhorns vs. Sooners 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Texas 36 12.8 36 11.3 36 15 Oklahoma 47.4 10.8 50.3 10.3 43 11.5

