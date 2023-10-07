Week 6 College Football Computer Picks & Predictions
Looking for the best bet among all 49 Football Bowl Subdivision matchups in Week 6? Our choice, in terms of over/unders, is Purdue vs. Iowa -- but continue reading, because we have lots more tips, which could lead to parlay possibilities.
Get computer picks and insights for that matchup and more in the article below.
College Football Computer Picks - Best Spread Bets
Pick: Washington State +3.5 vs. UCLA
- Matchup: Washington State Cougars at UCLA Bruins
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Washington State by 13.3 points
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Date: October 7
- TV Channel: Pac-12 Network
Pick: Kansas State -11.5 vs. Oklahoma State
- Matchup: Kansas State Wildcats at Oklahoma State Cowboys
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Kansas State by 27.0 points
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Date: October 6
- TV Channel: ESPN
Pick: Kentucky +14.5 vs. Georgia
- Matchup: Kentucky Wildcats at Georgia Bulldogs
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Kentucky by 0.6 points
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: October 7
- TV Channel: ESPN
Pick: Marshall +6.5 vs. NC State
- Matchup: Marshall Thundering Herd at NC State Wolfpack
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Marshall by 7.8 points
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Date: October 7
- TV Channel: The CW
Pick: UL Monroe +10 vs. South Alabama
- Matchup: South Alabama Jaguars at UL Monroe Warhawks
- Projected Favorite & Spread: UL Monroe by 4.3 points
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: October 7
- TV Channel: ESPN+
College Football Computer Picks - Best Total Bets
Over 38.5 - Purdue vs. Iowa
- Matchup: Purdue Boilermakers at Iowa Hawkeyes
- Projected Total: 48.3 points
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: October 7
- TV Channel: Peacock
Under 71.5 - Arizona vs. USC
- Matchup: Arizona Wildcats at USC Trojans
- Projected Total: 62.9 points
- Time: 10:30 PM ET
- Date: October 7
- TV Channel: ESPN
Under 59.5 - Washington State vs. UCLA
- Matchup: Washington State Cougars at UCLA Bruins
- Projected Total: 51.0 points
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Date: October 7
- TV Channel: Pac-12 Network
Over 43.5 - Fresno State vs. Wyoming
- Matchup: Fresno State Bulldogs at Wyoming Cowboys
- Projected Total: 51.6 points
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Date: October 7
- TV Channel: FOX
Under 56.5 - Maryland vs. Ohio State
- Matchup: Maryland Terrapins at Ohio State Buckeyes
- Projected Total: 48.5 points
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: October 7
- TV Channel: FOX
