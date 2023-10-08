Colts vs. Titans Player Props & Odds – Week 5
Published: Oct. 8, 2023 at 1:51 AM EDT|Updated: Oct. 8, 2023 at 5:52 AM EDT
Star running back Derrick Henry and the Tennessee Titans meet the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Check out player props for the top performers in this contest between the Titans and the Colts.
Anthony Richardson Touchdown Odds
- Richardson Odds to Score First TD: +650
- Richardson Odds to Score Anytime TD: +320
Derrick Henry Touchdown Odds
- Henry Odds to Score First TD: +360
- Henry Odds to Score Anytime TD: +155
More Colts Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Rush Yds
|Rec Yds
|Michael Pittman Jr.
|-
|-
|60.5 (-110)
|Jonathan Taylor
|-
|46.5 (-110)
|-
|Kylen Granson
|-
|-
|23.5 (-110)
|Alec Pierce
|-
|-
|24.5 (-110)
|Anthony Richardson
|211.5 (-110)
|43.5 (-110)
|-
|Josh Downs
|-
|-
|34.5 (-110)
More Titans Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Rush Yds
|Rec Yds
|Derrick Henry
|-
|75.5 (-110)
|10.5 (-110)
|DeAndre Hopkins
|-
|-
|53.5 (-122)
|Chris Moore
|-
|-
|27.5 (-105)
|Chigoziem Okonkwo
|-
|-
|28.5 (-110)
|Tyjae Spears
|-
|24.5 (-110)
|14.5 (-110)
|Ryan Tannehill
|215.5 (-110)
|-
|-
|Nick Westbrook-Ikhine
|-
|-
|31.5 (-110)
