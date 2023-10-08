Colts vs. Titans: Promo Codes, Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 4:15 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Tennessee Titans (2-2) face a fellow AFC South opponent when they visit the Indianapolis Colts (2-2) on Sunday, October 8, 2023 at Lucas Oil Stadium.
The recent betting insights and trends for the Titans and Colts can be found in this article before they play on Sunday.
Colts vs. Titans Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, October 8, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Channel: CBS
- City: Indianapolis, Indiana
- Venue: Lucas Oil Stadium
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Titans
|2.5
|43
|-145
|+120
Colts vs. Titans Betting Records & Stats
Indianapolis Colts
- The Colts have combined with their opponents to score more than 43 points in three of four games this season.
- Indianapolis' average game total this season has been 43.5, 0.5 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- The Colts have put together a record of 2-2-0 against the spread this season.
- The Colts have been underdogs in three games this season and won one (33.3%) of those contests.
- Indianapolis has a record of 1-1 in games where sportsbooks have them as underdogs of at least +120 on the moneyline.
Tennessee Titans
- Tennessee's outings this year have an average total of 41.6, 1.4 fewer points than this game's over/under.
- The Titans are 3-1-0 against the spread this season.
- This is the first game this season the Titans are moneyline favorites.
- Tennessee has yet to play as a moneyline favorite of -145 or shorter.
Titans vs. Colts Over/Under Stats
|Points Scored (PG)
|Points Scored NFL Rank
|Points Allowed (PG)
|Points Allowed NFL Rank
|Average Total
|Games Over Current Total
|Total Games
|Titans
|18
|23
|17.5
|8
|41.6
|1
|4
|Colts
|24.3
|16
|24.8
|22
|43.5
|3
|4
Colts Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|43.5
|45
|42
|Implied Team Total AVG
|22.8
|23
|22.5
|ATS Record
|2-2-0
|0-2-0
|2-0-0
|Over/Under Record
|3-1-0
|2-0-0
|1-1-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|1-2
|0-2
|1-0
Titans Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|41.6
|43.5
|39.8
|Implied Team Total AVG
|22.3
|23
|21.5
|ATS Record
|3-1-0
|2-0-0
|1-1-0
|Over/Under Record
|1-3-0
|1-1-0
|0-2-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|2-2
|2-0
|0-2
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.