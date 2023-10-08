AFC South foes clash when the Tennessee Titans (2-2) visit the Indianapolis Colts (2-2) on Sunday, October 8, 2023 at Lucas Oil Stadium. Tennessee is favored by 1 point. This contest has a listed total of 42.5 points.

As the Titans prepare for this matchup against the Colts, here are their betting trends and insights. The recent betting trends and insights for the Colts can be seen in this article before you wager on their matchup against Titans.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Colts vs. Titans Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.

Other Week 5 Odds

Indianapolis vs. Tennessee Game Info

When: Sunday, October 8, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, October 8, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana

Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana TV Info: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Colts vs. Titans Betting Insights

Indianapolis has posted two wins against the spread this year.

The Colts have two wins ATS (2-2) as a 1-point underdog or greater this season.

This season, three of Indianapolis' four games have gone over the point total.

Tennessee's ATS record is 3-1-0 this season.

Tennessee has combined with its opponent to hit the over in one of four games with a set total (25%).

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.