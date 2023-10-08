Michael Pittman Jr. and the Indianapolis Colts play the Tennessee Titans in Week 5 at Lucas Oil Stadium, where they'll be up against Amani Hooker and the Tennessee Titans defense. For more stats and analysis on the Colts receivers' matchup against the Titans' secondary, check out this article.

Sign up for fantasy football today with Sleeper fantasy football and receive a 100% deposit match up to $100!

Colts vs. Titans Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, October 8, 2023

Sunday, October 8, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: Lucas Oil Stadium

Lucas Oil Stadium Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana TV: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch on Fubo

Watch the NFL all season long on Fubo!

Michael Pittman Jr. Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (WRs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Titans 32.5 8.1 30 83 7.94

Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!

Michael Pittman Jr. vs. Amani Hooker Insights

Michael Pittman Jr. & the Colts' Offense

Michael Pittman Jr. leads his squad with 245 receiving yards on 26 catches with one touchdown.

Through the air, Indianapolis is 18th in the NFL in passing yards (826) and 12th in passing touchdowns (five).

The Colts rank midde-of-the-pack this season in points (24.3 per game), ranking 14th in the NFL.

Indianapolis, which is averaging 35.3 pass attempts per game, ranks 11th in the league.

In the red zone, the Colts rank 16th in the league in pass attempts, throwing the ball 16 times, with a red-zone pass rate of 44.4%.

Amani Hooker & the Titans' Defense

Amani Hooker leads the team with one interception, while also collecting 20 tackles, two TFL, and three passes defended.

Looking at passing defense, Tennessee is conceding 241.3 yards per game (965 total) in the air, which is the 10th-most in the league.

The Titans are allowing 17.5 points per game, the eighth-fewest in the league.

Tennessee has allowed more than 100 receiving yards to three players this season.

Four players have caught a touchdown against the Titans this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Michael Pittman Jr. vs. Amani Hooker Advanced Stats

Michael Pittman Jr. Amani Hooker Rec. Targets 39 11 Def. Targets Receptions 26 3 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 9.4 8 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 245 20 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 61.3 6.7 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 116 2 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 5 0 Sacks Rec. TDs 1 1 Interceptions

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.