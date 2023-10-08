Indianapolis Colts receiver Michael Pittman Jr. has a good matchup in Week 5 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), up against the Tennessee Titans. The Titans are allowing the 10th-most passing yards in the league, 241.3 per game.

Pittman has hauled in 26 balls (on 39 targets) for a team-leading 245 yards (61.3 per game) and one score so far this season.

Pittman vs. the Titans

Pittman vs the Titans (since 2021): 4 GP / 60.8 REC YPG / REC TD

4 GP / 60.8 REC YPG / REC TD Three players have recorded 100 or more receiving yards in a game against Tennessee in the 2023 season.

The Titans have allowed four opposing players to record a TD reception against them this year.

Tennessee has allowed one player to grab at least two TD catches against it in a matchup on the season.

The 241.3 passing yards per game conceded by the Titans defense makes them the NFL's 23rd-ranked pass defense.

So far this year, the Titans have allowed five passing TDs to opponents, averaging 1.3 per game. That ranks 14th among NFL defenses.

Michael Pittman Jr. Receiving Props vs. the Titans

Receiving Yards: 57.5 (-115)

Pittman Receiving Insights

In three of four games this season, Pittman has exceeded his prop for receiving yards.

Pittman has received 27.7% of his team's 141 passing attempts this season (39 targets).

He is averaging 6.3 yards per target (91st in NFL play), picking up 245 yards on 39 passes thrown his way.

Pittman has had a touchdown catch in one of four games this year. He had only one TD in that game.

He has one touchdown this season (10.0% of his team's 10 offensive TDs).

Pittman has been targeted five times in the red zone (31.2% of his team's 16 red zone pass attempts).

Pittman's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Rams 10/1/2023 Week 4 5 TAR / 1 REC / 15 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Ravens 9/24/2023 Week 3 11 TAR / 9 REC / 77 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Texans 9/17/2023 Week 2 12 TAR / 8 REC / 56 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Jaguars 9/10/2023 Week 1 11 TAR / 8 REC / 97 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

