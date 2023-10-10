Predators vs. Lightning: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 5:46 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Tampa Bay Lightning host the Nashville Predators in a season opener on Tuesday, October 10 at 5:30 PM ET on ESPN and ESPN+.
Predators vs. Lightning Game Info
- When: Tuesday, October 10, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Lightning (-160)
|Predators (+135)
|6.5
Predators Betting Insights
- The Predators secured an upset victory in seven, or 43.8%, of the 16 games they played as an underdog last season.
- Nashville had a record of 5-6 in games when bookmakers listed them as +135 or longer on the moneyline last season.
- The moneyline set for this contest implies a 42.6% chance for the Predators to win.
- There were 34 Nashville games with over 6.5 goals last season.
Predators vs Lightning Additional Info
Predators vs. Lightning Rankings
|Lightning 2022-23 Total (Rank)
|Predators 2022-23 Total (Rank)
|280 (8th)
|Goals
|223 (28th)
|252 (14th)
|Goals Allowed
|236 (12th)
|71 (3rd)
|Power Play Goals
|44 (24th)
|53 (16th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|48 (14th)
Predators Advanced Stats
- With 223 goals (2.7 per game) last season, the Predators had the league's 28th-ranked offense.
- Nashville allowed 2.9 goals per game (236 in total), 12th in the league.
- With a goal differential of -13, they were 22nd in the league.
- Nashville had 44 power-play goals (24th in NHL) on 250 chances.
- The Predators had the league's 27th-ranked power-play percentage (17.6%).
- Nashville had six shorthanded goals (21st in NHL).
- The 82.55% penalty-kill percentage of the Predators was sixth in the league.
- The Predators won 52.2% of faceoffs, eighth-best in the NHL.
- The 9.2% shooting percentage of Nashville was 26th in the league.
- The Predators held their opponents scoreless two times.
