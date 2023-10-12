West Virginia vs. Houston: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - October 12
The West Virginia Mountaineers (4-1) will face off against their Big 12-rival, the Houston Cougars (2-3) in a matchup on Thursday, October 12, 2023 at John O'Quinn Field at TDECU Stadium. The betting information foretells a close game, with the Mountaineers favored by 2.5 points. The over/under for the outing is 52.5 points.
In this article, you will find odds and spreads for the West Virginia vs. Houston matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
West Virginia vs. Houston Game Info
- Date: Thursday, October 12, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Houston, Texas
- Venue: John O'Quinn Field at TDECU Stadium
West Virginia vs. Houston Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|West Virginia Moneyline
|Houston Moneyline
|BetMGM
|West Virginia (-2.5)
|52.5
|-150
|+125
|FanDuel
|West Virginia (-2.5)
|52.5
|-137
|+114
West Virginia vs. Houston Betting Trends
- West Virginia has put together a 3-1-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Mountaineers have won their only game this season when playing as at least 2.5-point favorites.
- Houston has a record of 1-3-0 against the spread this year.
- The Cougars have not covered the spread this year (0-2 ATS) when playing as at least 2.5-point underdogs.
West Virginia & Houston 2023 Futures Odds
|West Virginia
|To Win the National Champ.
|+100000
|Bet $100 to win $100000
|To Win the Big 12
|+3000
|Bet $100 to win $3000
|Houston
|To Win the National Champ.
|+100000
|Bet $100 to win $100000
|To Win the Big 12
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
