Kentucky High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Madison County This Week
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 11:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Mark your calendars for the high school football action happening in Madison County, Kentucky this week. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, read on.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Kentucky This Week
Madison County, Kentucky High School Football Games This Week
Madison Central High School at George Rogers Clark High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Winchester, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Berea Community High School at Eminence High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Eminence, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.