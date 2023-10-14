UAC foes match up when the Eastern Kentucky Colonels (2-3) and the Tarleton State Texans (4-2) play on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at Roy Kidd Stadium.

With 36.2 points allowed per game on defense, which ranks 13th-worst in the FCS, Eastern Kentucky has been forced to lean on their 58th-ranked offense (25.4 points per contest) to keep them competitive. With 371.8 total yards per game on the offensive side of the ball, Tarleton State ranks 48th in the FCS in 2023. On defense, it ranks 53rd, surrendering 346.5 total yards per contest.

Eastern Kentucky vs. Tarleton State Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Saturday, October 14, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Richmond, Kentucky Venue: Roy Kidd Stadium

Eastern Kentucky vs. Tarleton State Key Statistics

Eastern Kentucky Tarleton State 422.8 (39th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 371.8 (27th) 522.8 (122nd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 346.5 (80th) 167.2 (36th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 159.5 (44th) 255.6 (20th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 212.3 (55th) 5 (121st) Turnovers (Rank) 3 (106th) 2 (21st) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (34th)

Eastern Kentucky Stats Leaders

Parker McKinney has thrown for 1,278 yards (255.6 ypg) to lead Eastern Kentucky, completing 60.9% of his passes and collecting nine touchdown passes compared to six interceptions this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 160 rushing yards on 37 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

Joshua Carter has 341 rushing yards on 53 carries with one touchdown. He's also tacked on nine catches for 78 yards (15.6 per game).

Braedon Sloan has rushed for 260 yards (52.0 per game) on 48 carries with two touchdowns, while also hauling in 174 yards in the passing game (on 15 catches), finding the end zone two times through the air.

Jaden Smith's team-leading 351 yards as a receiver have come on 30 receptions (out of 34 targets) with three touchdowns.

Hunter Brown has put together a 187-yard season so far with one touchdown, reeling in 11 passes on 14 targets.

Tarleton State Stats Leaders

Victor Gabalis leads Tarleton State with 1,258 yards on 93-of-181 passing with nine touchdowns compared to nine interceptions this season.

Kayvon Britten has run the ball 86 times for 420 yards, with six touchdowns.

Derrel Kelley III has rushed for 353 yards on 64 carries with two touchdowns.

Benjamin Omayebu has collected 39 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 332 (55.3 yards per game). He's been targeted 37 times.

Keylan Johnson has caught 10 passes and compiled 306 receiving yards (51.0 per game) with five touchdowns.

Smith's 16 targets have resulted in 11 grabs for 176 yards and two touchdowns.

