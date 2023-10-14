Week 7 Local College Football TV Schedule & Streaming Info in Kentucky
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 5:04 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
The college football lineup in Week 7, which includes the Missouri Tigers versus the Kentucky Wildcats, is not one to miss for fans watching from Kentucky.
Watch every important college football game this season on Fubo and ESPN+!
Click here for how to watch information on this week's Top 25 games!
College Football Games to Watch in Kentucky on TV This Week
Morehead State Eagles at Valparaiso Beacons
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 14
- Venue: Brown Field
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Click here for a full Morehead State/Valparaiso preview
Southern Illinois Salukis at Murray State Racers
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 14
- Venue: Roy Stewart Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Click here for a full Southern Illinois/Murray State preview
Tarleton State Texans at Eastern Kentucky Colonels
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 14
- Venue: Roy Kidd Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Click here for a full Tarleton State/EKU preview
No. 14 Louisville Cardinals at Pittsburgh Panthers
- Time: 6:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 14
- Venue: Acrisure Stadium
- TV Channel: The CW
- Favorite: Louisville (-7.5)
Missouri Tigers at No. 24 Kentucky Wildcats
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 14
- Venue: Kroger Field
- TV Channel: SECN
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Kentucky (-2.5)
Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ and watch college football all season long!
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.