The college football lineup in Week 7, which includes the Missouri Tigers versus the Kentucky Wildcats, is not one to miss for fans watching from Kentucky.

Watch every important college football game this season on Fubo and ESPN+!

Click here for how to watch information on this week's Top 25 games!

College Football Games to Watch in Kentucky on TV This Week

Morehead State Eagles at Valparaiso Beacons

Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 14

Saturday, October 14 Venue: Brown Field

Brown Field TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

Click here for a full Morehead State/Valparaiso preview

Southern Illinois Salukis at Murray State Racers

Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 14

Saturday, October 14 Venue: Roy Stewart Stadium

Roy Stewart Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

Click here for a full Southern Illinois/Murray State preview

Tarleton State Texans at Eastern Kentucky Colonels

Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 14

Saturday, October 14 Venue: Roy Kidd Stadium

Roy Kidd Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

Click here for a full Tarleton State/EKU preview

No. 14 Louisville Cardinals at Pittsburgh Panthers

Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 14

Saturday, October 14 Venue: Acrisure Stadium

Acrisure Stadium TV Channel: The CW

The CW Favorite: Louisville (-7.5)

Missouri Tigers at No. 24 Kentucky Wildcats

Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 14

Saturday, October 14 Venue: Kroger Field

Kroger Field TV Channel: SECN

SECN Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Kentucky (-2.5)

Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ and watch college football all season long!