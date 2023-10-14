SEC foes will do battle when the No. 24 Kentucky Wildcats (5-1) meet the Missouri Tigers (5-1) at Kroger Field in Lexington, Kentucky. In the piece below, we include best bets and tips to help you make informed betting decisions.

When and Where is Kentucky vs. Missouri?

Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Saturday, October 14, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Lexington, Kentucky

Lexington, Kentucky Venue: Kroger Field

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Kentucky 31, Missouri 28

Kentucky 31, Missouri 28 Kentucky has been listed as the moneyline favorite a total of four times this season, and they've won each of those games.

The Wildcats have played in three games as a moneyline favorite with odds of -130 or shorter and won them all.

Missouri has split the two games it has played as underdogs this season.

The Tigers have a record of in games where bookmakers have them as underdogs of at least +110 on the moneyline.

The Wildcats have an implied moneyline win probability of 56.5% in this matchup.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Pick Em



Pick Em Against the spread, Kentucky is 4-2-0 this season.

The Wildcats have been favored by 2.5 points or more four times this season and are 3-1 ATS in those contests.

Missouri owns a record of 3-2-0 against the spread this year.

The Tigers have covered the spread once this season when underdogs by 2.5 points or more (in two chances).

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (50.5)



Over (50.5) Kentucky and its opponents have combined to hit the over on Saturday's total of 50.5 points three times this season.

In the Missouri's six games this season, four have finished with more combined scoring than Saturday's point total of 50.5.

The over/under for the matchup of 50.5 is 15.7 points fewer than the combined points per game averages for Kentucky (33 points per game) and Missouri (33.2 points per game).

Splits Tables

Kentucky

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 50.2 50.8 49 Implied Total AVG 34.8 36.5 31.5 ATS Record 4-2-0 3-1-0 1-1-0 Over/Under Record 4-2-0 2-2-0 2-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 4-0 3-0 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-1 0-0 0-1

Missouri

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 53.1 53 53.5 Implied Total AVG 31.8 31.3 34 ATS Record 3-2-0 2-2-0 1-0-0 Over/Under Record 4-1-0 3-1-0 1-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 3-0 2-0 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-1 1-1 0-0

