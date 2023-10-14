The Missouri Tigers (5-1) are small, 2.5-point underdogs in a road SEC matchup with the No. 24 Kentucky Wildcats (5-1) on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at Kroger Field. The total has been set at 50.5 points for this game.

Offensively, Kentucky ranks 41st in the FBS with 33 points per game. Meanwhile, the team's defense ranks 43rd in points allowed (349 points allowed per contest). From an offensive standpoint, Missouri is compiling 33.2 points per game (39th-ranked). It ranks 70th in the FBS defensively (25.5 points allowed per game).

Kentucky vs. Missouri Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Saturday, October 14, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Location: Lexington, Kentucky

Lexington, Kentucky Venue: Kroger Field

Kroger Field TV Channel: SEC Network

Kentucky vs Missouri Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Kentucky -2.5 -110 -110 50.5 -110 -110 -135 +115

Kentucky Recent Performance

The Wildcats have been a bottom-25 offense over their last three games, compiling 315.3 total yards per game over that stretch (-86-worst). They've been more successful on the other side of the ball, giving up 416.3 total yards per contest (106th).

Over the Wildcats' last three games, they rank 92nd in scoring offense (30.3 points per game) and -44-worst in scoring defense (31 points per game surrendered).

Over the last three contests, Kentucky ranks -103-worst in passing offense (134 passing yards per game) and -109-worst in passing defense (303.3 passing yards per game allowed).

Looking at the Wildcats' last three contests, they have posted 181.3 rushing yards per game on offense (71st-ranked) and have surrendered 113 rushing yards per game on defense (66th-ranked).

In their last three contests, the Wildcats have two wins against the spread, and are 2-1 overall.

In its past three games, Kentucky has gone over the total.

Week 7 SEC Betting Trends

Kentucky Betting Records & Stats

Kentucky has posted a 4-2-0 record against the spread this season.

The Wildcats have an ATS record of 3-1 when playing as at least 2.5-point favorites this season.

The teams have hit the over in four of Kentucky's six games with a set total.

Kentucky has not yet lost a game it was the moneyline favorite this season, going 4-0.

Kentucky has played in three games as a moneyline favorite with odds of -135 or shorter and won each time.

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Wildcats have an implied win probability of 57.4%.

Kentucky Stats Leaders

Devin Leary has 1,257 yards passing for Kentucky, completing 54.1% of his passes and tossing 12 touchdowns and five interceptions this season.

Re'Mahn Davis has 653 rushing yards on 91 carries with eight touchdowns. He's also added 13 catches for 182 yards (30.3 per game) and four touchdowns via the passing game.

Jutahn McClain has carried the ball 25 times for 137 yards (22.8 per game) and one touchdown.

Tayvion Robinson has hauled in 21 catches for 317 yards (52.8 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone three times as a receiver.

Dane Key has grabbed 16 passes while averaging 43.5 yards per game and scoring two touchdowns.

Barion Brown's 20 grabs have turned into 258 yards and one touchdown.

Trevin Wallace has 3.5 sacks to lead the team, and also has four TFL, 26 tackles, and one interception.

Maxwell Hairston has 35 tackles, one TFL, and four interceptions, and leads the team in both tackles and interceptions.

