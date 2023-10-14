Best Bets & Odds for the Louisville vs. Pittsburgh Game – Saturday, October 14
ACC foes will clash when the No. 14 Louisville Cardinals (6-0) face the Pittsburgh Panthers (1-4). Below, we break down the odds and best bets for you.
When and Where is Louisville vs. Pittsburgh?
- Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023
- Time: 6:30 PM ET
- Channel: The CW
- City: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Venue: Acrisure Stadium
Best Moneyline Bet
- Prediction: Louisville 36, Pittsburgh 15
- Louisville has been the moneyline favorite a total of four times this season, and they've won each of those games.
- The Cardinals have won all three games they have played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -300 or shorter.
- The Panthers have not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +240.
- The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Cardinals a 75.0% chance to win.
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS:
Louisville (-7)
- Louisville has played six games, posting three wins against the spread.
- The Cardinals have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 7 points or more (in four chances).
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Over (44.5)
- This season, four of Louisville's six games have gone over Saturday's total of 44.5 points.
- Louisville averages 36.3 points per game against Pittsburgh's 23.4, totaling 15.2 points over the matchup's total of 44.5.
Splits Tables
Louisville
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|53.3
|54.5
|52.2
|Implied Total AVG
|33.8
|38
|29.7
|ATS Record
|3-2-1
|3-0-0
|0-2-1
|Over/Under Record
|2-4-0
|1-2-0
|1-2-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|4-0
|1-0
|3-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|1-0
|1-0
|0-0
