North Carolina Central, Howard, Week 7 MEAC Football Power Rankings
With Week 7 of the college football season fast approaching, which teams are the leading contenders at the top MEAC, and which teams are in the cellar? To update you on where each team stands, take a look at our power rankings below.
MEAC Power Rankings
Projected records only reflect games against FCS opponents.
1. North Carolina Central
- Current Record: 5-1 | Projected Record: 9-0
- Overall Rank: 9th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 32nd
- Last Game: W 34-23 vs Elon
Next Game
- Week 7 Opponent: BYE
2. Howard
- Current Record: 2-3 | Projected Record: 5-3
- Overall Rank: 36th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 74th
- Last Game: L 23-20 vs Northwestern
Next Game
- Week 7 Opponent: @ Harvard
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
3. Norfolk State
- Current Record: 2-3 | Projected Record: 5-4
- Overall Rank: 43rd
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 45th
- Last Game: L 28-26 vs NC A&T
Next Game
- Week 7 Opponent: @ Tennessee State
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
4. Morgan State
- Current Record: 1-4 | Projected Record: 2-7
- Overall Rank: 80th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 40th
- Last Game: L 45-3 vs Yale
Next Game
- Week 7 Opponent: BYE
5. South Carolina State
- Current Record: 2-3 | Projected Record: 4-4
- Overall Rank: 87th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 85th
- Last Game: W 56-6 vs Virginia-Lynchburg
Next Game
- Week 7 Opponent: Tennessee Tech
- Game Time: 1:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 14
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
6. Delaware State
- Current Record: 1-5 | Projected Record: 0-7
- Overall Rank: 128th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 127th
- Last Game: L 51-44 vs Cent. Conn. St.
Next Game
- Week 7 Opponent: BYE
