The Valparaiso Beacons (1-4) and the Morehead State Eagles (2-3) play on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at Brown Field in a clash of Pioneer League opponents.

While Valparaiso ranks seventh-worst in the FCS in total offense with 239.4 yards per game, it's been a different situation on the other side of the ball, as the defense ranks fifth-best (222.2 yards per game allowed). From an offensive angle, Morehead State is compiling 25.4 points per game (58th-ranked). It ranks 66th in the FCS on the other side of the ball (28.2 points allowed per game).

Morehead State vs. Valparaiso Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Saturday, October 14, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Valparaiso, Indiana

Valparaiso, Indiana Venue: Brown Field

Morehead State vs. Valparaiso Key Statistics

Morehead State Valparaiso 359.4 (76th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 239.4 (122nd) 319 (26th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 222.2 (7th) 110.2 (96th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 79.2 (121st) 249.2 (24th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 160.2 (103rd) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 0 (66th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (66th)

Morehead State Stats Leaders

Carter Cravens has thrown for 1,230 yards (246 ypg) to lead Morehead State, completing 52% of his passes and collecting 10 touchdown passes and four interceptions this season. He is also a playmaker on the ground, racking up 196 yards (39.2 ypg) on 40 carries with one touchdown.

Caleb Ramseur has run for 173 yards across 25 carries, scoring three touchdowns.

Ryan Upp's 366 receiving yards (73.2 yards per game) lead the team. He has 29 receptions on 27 targets with four touchdowns.

Kyle Daly has caught 21 passes and compiled 313 receiving yards (62.6 per game) with two touchdowns.

Harrison Cohen's six catches (on seven targets) have netted him 75 yards (15 ypg).

Valparaiso Stats Leaders

Mikey Appel has compiled 739 yards (147.8 ypg) on 72-of-140 passing with six touchdowns compared to eight interceptions this season.

Baret Labus has carried the ball 35 times for a team-high 128 yards on the ground.

Ryan Mann has carried the ball 33 times for 92 yards (18.4 per game) and one touchdown.

Solomon Davis has hauled in 23 catches for 339 yards (67.8 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone four times as a receiver.

Brandon Jimenez has put up a 155-yard season so far with one touchdown, reeling in 12 passes on 15 targets.

Moise Tezzo has been the target of 11 passes and hauled in 10 grabs for 84 yards, an average of 16.8 yards per contest. He's found the end zone one time through the air this season.

