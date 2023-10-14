Murray State vs. Southern Illinois Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Saturday, October 14
In the matchup between the Southern Illinois Salukis and Murray State Racers on Saturday, October 14 at 3:00 PM, our projection model expects the Salukis to emerge victorious. Looking for predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a full game projection below.
Murray State vs. Southern Illinois Predictions and Picks
|Spread Prediction
|Total Prediction
|Score Prediction
|Southern Illinois (-12.2)
|51.9
|Southern Illinois 32, Murray State 20
Murray State Betting Info (2023)
- The Racers have posted one win against the spread this season.
Southern Illinois Betting Info (2023)
- The Salukis is 2-2-0 against the spread this season.
- No Salukis four games with a set total this year have gone over the total.
Racers vs. Salukis 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|Murray State
|18.4
|33.4
|35.5
|19
|7
|43
|Southern Illinois
|25
|22
|41
|21.5
|14.3
|22.3
