The Murray State Racers (2-3) play a familiar opponent when they visit the Southern Illinois Salukis (4-1) on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at Roy Stewart Stadium in an MVFC clash.

With 449.2 yards allowed per game on defense, which ranks 14th-worst in the FCS, Murray State has had to rely on its 90th-ranked offense (318.2 yards per contest) to keep them in games. Southern Illinois ranks 68th with 340.2 total yards per game on offense, and it ranks 38th with 321.8 total yards given up per contest on defense.

Read on to find out the details on how to watch this game on ESPN+.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Murray State vs. Southern Illinois Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Saturday, October 14, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Murray, Kentucky

Murray, Kentucky Venue: Roy Stewart Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 7 Games

Murray State vs. Southern Illinois Key Statistics

Murray State Southern Illinois 318.2 (96th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 340.2 (83rd) 449.2 (98th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 321.8 (29th) 151.6 (59th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 90.6 (114th) 166.6 (96th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 249.6 (23rd) 6 (124th) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 3 (9th) Takeaways (Rank) 3 (9th)

Murray State Stats Leaders

DJ Williams has thrown for 680 yards (136 ypg) to lead Murray State, completing 59.2% of his passes and collecting five touchdown passes compared to one interception this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 91 rushing yards on 37 carries.

Cortezz Jones has carried the ball 51 times for a team-high 296 yards (59.2 per game) with three scores. He has also caught seven passes for 91 yards.

Kywon Morgan has collected 92 yards on 29 attempts.

Cole Rusk's 212 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 13 times and has totaled 14 catches and two touchdowns.

Taylor Shields has caught eight passes for 115 yards (23 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Southern Illinois Stats Leaders

Nic Baker has put up 1,204 passing yards, or 240.8 per game, so far this season. He has completed 66.9% of his passes and has thrown seven touchdowns with three interceptions.

Romeir Elliott is his team's leading rusher with 42 carries for 266 yards, or 53.2 per game. He's found paydirt five times on the ground, as well. Elliott has also chipped in with nine catches for 79 yards.

Justin Strong has racked up 64 yards on 23 carries with two touchdowns.

Vinson Davis has totaled 26 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 278 (55.6 yards per game). He's been targeted 32 times and has one touchdown.

Izaiah Hartrup has put up a 277-yard season so far with three touchdowns. He's caught 22 passes on 29 targets.

Aidan Quinn has racked up 193 reciving yards (38.6 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed Murray State or Southern Illinois gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.