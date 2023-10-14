As we enter Week 7 of the college football schedule, which team is on top of the NEC? We break it all down below in our freshly updated power rankings.

NEC Power Rankings

Projected records only reflect games against FCS opponents.

1. Duquesne

Current Record: 2-3 | Projected Record: 5-3

2-3 | 5-3 Overall Rank: 83rd

83rd Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 69th

69th Last Game: L 43-17 vs Delaware

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: Cent. Conn. St.

Cent. Conn. St. Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14

12:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14 TV Channel:

2. Wagner

Current Record: 2-3 | Projected Record: 7-1

2-3 | 7-1 Overall Rank: 92nd

92nd Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 111th

111th Last Game: L 52-3 vs Rutgers

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: @ Saint Francis (PA)

@ Saint Francis (PA) Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, October 12

7:00 PM ET on Thursday, October 12 TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (Watch on Fubo)

3. Merrimack

Current Record: 3-3 | Projected Record: 6-3

3-3 | 6-3 Overall Rank: 94th

94th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 107th

107th Last Game: W 45-34 vs Stonehill

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: BYE

4. LIU Post

Current Record: 1-4 | Projected Record: 3-6

1-4 | 3-6 Overall Rank: 102nd

102nd Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 121st

121st Last Game: W 23-13 vs Sacred Heart

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: @ Maine

@ Maine Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14

1:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14 TV Channel:

5. Sacred Heart

Current Record: 1-5 | Projected Record: 2-8

1-5 | 2-8 Overall Rank: 111th

111th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 108th

108th Last Game: L 23-13 vs LIU Post

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: @ Yale

@ Yale Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14

12:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

6. Saint Francis (PA)

Current Record: 1-4 | Projected Record: 3-6

1-4 | 3-6 Overall Rank: 112th

112th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 112th

112th Last Game: W 15-10 vs Stonehill

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: Wagner

Wagner Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, October 12

7:00 PM ET on Thursday, October 12 TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (Watch on Fubo)

7. Stonehill

Current Record: 2-4 | Projected Record: 3-7

2-4 | 3-7 Overall Rank: 115th

115th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 110th

110th Last Game: L 45-34 vs Merrimack

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: BYE

8. Cent. Conn. St.

Current Record: 2-3 | Projected Record: 1-8

2-3 | 1-8 Overall Rank: 126th

126th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 126th

126th Last Game: W 51-44 vs Delaware State

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: @ Duquesne

@ Duquesne Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14

12:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14 TV Channel:

