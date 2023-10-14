The No. 10 USC Trojans (6-0) visit the No. 21 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (5-2) at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday, October 14, 2023.

On the defensive side of the ball, Notre Dame has been a top-25 unit, ranking 12th-best by allowing only 279.4 yards per game. The offense ranks 35th (437.9 yards per game). USC's offense has been thriving, posting 51.8 points per contest (best) this season. On defense, it ranks 80th by allowing 27.0 points per game.

Notre Dame vs. USC Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Saturday, October 14, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: NBC

South Bend, Indiana Venue: Notre Dame Stadium

Notre Dame vs. USC Key Statistics

Notre Dame USC 437.9 (7th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 523.3 (3rd) 279.4 (43rd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 421.3 (108th) 171.0 (54th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 168.2 (55th) 266.9 (41st) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 355.2 (3rd) 7 (47th) Turnovers (Rank) 4 (10th) 8 (58th) Takeaways (Rank) 8 (58th)

Notre Dame Stats Leaders

Sam Hartman has thrown for 1,712 yards (244.6 ypg) to lead Notre Dame, completing 64.5% of his passes and recording 16 touchdown passes compared to three interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Audric Estime, has carried the ball 105 times for 692 yards (98.9 per game), scoring seven times.

Jeremiyah Love has carried the ball 36 times for 257 yards (36.7 per game) and one touchdown.

Mitchell Evans' leads his squad with 343 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 22 catches (out of 30 targets) and scored one touchdown.

Chris Tyree has hauled in 14 receptions totaling 293 yards, finding the end zone two times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Jayden Thomas has a total of 228 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing 15 throws and scoring one touchdown.

USC Stats Leaders

Caleb Williams leads USC with 1,822 yards on 119-of-167 passing with 22 touchdowns compared to one interception this season. He has chipped in with 124 rushing yards (20.7 ypg) on 38 carries while scoring six touchdowns on the ground.

The team's top rusher, MarShawn Lloyd, has carried the ball 67 times for 519 yards (86.5 per game) with four touchdowns.

Austin Jones has piled up 25 carries and totaled 163 yards with four touchdowns.

Tahj Washington's 456 receiving yards (76.0 yards per game) are a team high. He has 21 catches on 25 targets with five touchdowns.

Brenden Rice has 21 receptions (on 28 targets) for a total of 434 yards (72.3 yards per game) and seven touchdowns this year.

Mario Williams' 26 targets have resulted in 17 receptions for 206 yards and one touchdown.

