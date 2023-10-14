Predators vs. Bruins: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 7:46 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Boston Bruins (1-0) host the Nashville Predators (1-1) at TD Garden on Saturday, October 14 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, NESN, and BSSO, with both teams fresh off of a win. The Bruins are coming off a 3-1 triumph over the Chicago Blackhawks, while the Predators took down the Seattle Kraken 3-0 in their most recent outing.
Predators vs. Bruins Game Info
- When: Saturday, October 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Bruins (-190)
|Predators (+155)
|6
|Bruins (-1.5)
Predators Betting Insights
- The Predators were an underdog 16 times last season, and upset their opponent seven times.
- Nashville had a record of 3-6 in games when bookmakers listed them as +155 or longer on the moneyline last season.
- The moneyline set for this outing implies a 39.2% chance for the Predators to win.
- A total of 40 of Nashville's games ended with more than 6 goals last season.
Predators vs Bruins Additional Info
Predators vs. Bruins Rankings
|Bruins 2022-23 Total (Rank)
|Predators 2022-23 Total (Rank)
|301 (2nd)
|Goals
|223 (28th)
|174 (1st)
|Goals Allowed
|236 (12th)
|62 (11th)
|Power Play Goals
|44 (24th)
|36 (1st)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|48 (14th)
Predators Advanced Stats
- The Predators had 223 goals last season (2.7 per game), 28th in the league.
- Nashville's total of 236 goals allowed (2.9 per game) was 12th in the NHL.
- With a goal differential of -13, they were 22nd in the league.
- Nashville had 44 power-play goals (on 250 chances), 24th in the NHL.
- The Predators scored on 17.6% of their power plays, No. 27 in the league.
- Nashville had six shorthanded goals (21st in league).
- The Predators had the sixth-best penalty kill percentage (82.55%).
- The Predators were eighth in faceoff win percentage in the NHL (52.2%).
- The 9.2% shooting percentage of Nashville was 26th in the league.
- The Predators held their opponents scoreless two times.
