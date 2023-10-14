After the second round at the 2023 Shriners Children's Open, Cameron Champ is currently atop the leaderboard (+450 to win).

Shriners Children's Open Third Round Information

Start Time: 10:05 AM ET

10:05 AM ET Venue: TPC Summerlin

TPC Summerlin Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

Las Vegas, Nevada Par/Distance: Par 71/7,255 yards

Shriners Children's Open Best Odds to Win

Cameron Champ

Tee Time: 3:55 PM ET

3:55 PM ET Current Rank: 1st (-12)

1st (-12) Odds to Win: +450

Champ Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 63 -8 6 0 2nd Round 2 67 -4 7 3 29th

JT Poston

Tee Time: 3:35 PM ET

3:35 PM ET Current Rank: 4th (-10)

4th (-10) Odds to Win: +700

Poston Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 63 -8 6 2 2nd Round 2 69 -2 6 4 67th

Lanto Griffin

Tee Time: 3:55 PM ET

3:55 PM ET Current Rank: 1st (-12)

1st (-12) Odds to Win: +800

Griffin Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 64 -7 7 2 4th Round 2 66 -5 6 1 14th

Nick Taylor

Tee Time: 3:45 PM ET

3:45 PM ET Current Rank: 4th (-10)

4th (-10) Odds to Win: +1100

Taylor Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 65 -6 7 3 6th Round 2 67 -4 2 0 29th

Henrik Norlander

Tee Time: 3:45 PM ET

3:45 PM ET Current Rank: 3rd (-11)

3rd (-11) Odds to Win: +1200

Norlander Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 67 -4 5 1 12th Round 2 64 -7 6 1 1st

Shriners Children's Open Odds (Rest of Field)

Name Current Rank Odds to Win Beau Hossler 6th (-9) +1400 Sam Ryder 6th (-9) +1600 Cameron Davis 11th (-8) +1600 Alexander Noren 6th (-9) +2000 Luke List 6th (-9) +2000 Chesson Hadley 11th (-8) +4000 Nicolai Hojgaard 20th (-7) +4000 Taylor Pendrith 11th (-8) +4500 Adam Hadwin 20th (-7) +4500 Adam Svensson 20th (-7) +5000

