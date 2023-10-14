MAC teams were in action for six games in the Week 7 college football slate. Keep reading to see results and key players from all of those games.

Week 7 MAC Results

Eastern Michigan 28 Kent State 14

Pregame Favorite: Eastern Michigan (-7.5)

Eastern Michigan (-7.5) Pregame Total: 40.5

Eastern Michigan Leaders

Passing: Austin Smith (9-for-25, 118 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs)

Austin Smith (9-for-25, 118 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs) Rushing: Samson Evans (13 ATT, 47 YDS, 2 TDs)

Samson Evans (13 ATT, 47 YDS, 2 TDs) Receiving: Tanner Knue (10 TAR, 5 REC, 85 YDS, 1 TD)

Kent State Leaders

Passing: Tommy Ulatowski (12-for-28, 169 YDS, 2 TDs, 0 INTs)

Tommy Ulatowski (12-for-28, 169 YDS, 2 TDs, 0 INTs) Rushing: Jaylen Thomas (23 ATT, 94 YDS)

Jaylen Thomas (23 ATT, 94 YDS) Receiving: Chrishon McCray (12 TAR, 5 REC, 70 YDS)

Team Stat Comparison

Eastern Michigan Kent State 218 Total Yards 343 118 Passing Yards 180 100 Rushing Yards 163 1 Turnovers 3

Toledo 13 Ball State 6

Pregame Favorite: Toledo (-17.5)

Toledo (-17.5) Pregame Total: 48.5

Toledo Leaders

Passing: DeQuan Finn (15-for-27, 166 YDS, 0 TDs, 0 INTs)

DeQuan Finn (15-for-27, 166 YDS, 0 TDs, 0 INTs) Rushing: Peny Boone (22 ATT, 148 YDS, 1 TD)

Peny Boone (22 ATT, 148 YDS, 1 TD) Receiving: Junior Vandeross III (9 TAR, 5 REC, 49 YDS)

Ball State Leaders

Passing: Kiael Kelly (4-for-16, 38 YDS, 0 TDs, 1 INT)

Kiael Kelly (4-for-16, 38 YDS, 0 TDs, 1 INT) Rushing: Kelly (18 ATT, 98 YDS)

Kelly (18 ATT, 98 YDS) Receiving: Ahmad Edwards (3 TAR, 3 REC, 38 YDS)

Team Stat Comparison

Ball State Toledo 205 Total Yards 376 38 Passing Yards 166 167 Rushing Yards 210 1 Turnovers 1

Next Week's MAC Games

Western Michigan Broncos at Ohio Bobcats

Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 21

Saturday, October 21 Venue: Frank Solich Field at Peden Stadium

Frank Solich Field at Peden Stadium TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Favorite: -

Akron Zips at Bowling Green Falcons

Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 21

Saturday, October 21 Venue: Doyt L. Perry Stadium

Doyt L. Perry Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Favorite: -

Central Michigan Chippewas at Ball State Cardinals

Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 21

Saturday, October 21 Venue: Scheumann Stadium

Scheumann Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Favorite: -

Eastern Michigan Eagles at Northern Illinois Huskies

Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 21

Saturday, October 21 Venue: Brigham Field at Huskie Stadium

Brigham Field at Huskie Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Favorite: -

Buffalo Bulls at Kent State Golden Flashes

Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 21

Saturday, October 21 Venue: Dix Stadium

Dix Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Favorite: -

Toledo Rockets at Miami (OH) RedHawks

Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 21

Saturday, October 21 Venue: Fred C. Yager Stadium

Fred C. Yager Stadium TV Channel: ESPNU

ESPNU Favorite: -

