Seattle (3-1) brings a three-game winning streak into a matchup with Cincinnati (2-3) on Sunday, October 15, 2023 at Paycor Stadium. The Bengals are notable favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 3 points. An over/under of 45 points has been set for the outing.

In this week's NFL action, the Bengals take on the Seahawks. For those who plan to place some in-game bets, we have all of the info you need to know about these two teams.

Bengals vs. Seahawks Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

At the end of the first quarter this year, the Bengals have had the lead one time, have trailed two times, and have been tied two times.

Cincinnati's offense is averaging 2.6 points in the first quarter this year. On defense, it is surrendering 2.6 points on average in the first quarter.

In 2023, the Seahawks have led after the first quarter in one game, have been losing after the first quarter in one game, and have been knotted up after the first quarter in two games .

2nd Quarter

In five games this year, the Bengals have lost the second quarter four times and outscored their opponent one time.

Cincinnati's offense is averaging 1.8 points in the second quarter this year. On defense, it is allowing 13.6 points on average in the second quarter.

This year, the Seahawks have won the second quarter in two games, and they've been outscored in the second quarter in two games.

3rd Quarter

The Bengals have outscored their opponent in the third quarter in two games this season, lost the third quarter in one game, and been tied in the third quarter in two games.

On offense, Cincinnati is averaging 5.4 points in the third quarter (eighth-ranked) this season. It is allowing 4.4 points on average in the third quarter (19th-ranked) on defense.

This season, the Seahawks have won the third quarter in two games, and they've lost the third quarter in two games.

4th Quarter

In five games this season, the Bengals have won the fourth quarter one time, been outscored two times, and tied two times.

Cincinnati's offense is averaging four points in the fourth quarter this season. On the other side of the ball, it is allowing five points on average in that quarter.

Out of four games this season, the Seahawks have been outscored in the fourth quarter two times and won two times.

Bengals vs. Seahawks Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

The Bengals have been tied after the first half in one game and have trailed after the first half in four games this season.

Out of four games this season, the Seahawks have led after the first half two times and have been behind after the first half two times.

2nd Half

The Bengals have outscored their opponent in the second half in two games this season (2-0 in those contests), lost the second half in two games (0-2), and they've been knotted up in the second half in one game (0-1).

Cincinnati's offense is averaging 9.4 points in the second half this year. Defensively, it is allowing 9.4 points on average in the second half.

This year, the Seahawks have outscored their opponent in the second half in one game, and they've lost the second half in three games.

